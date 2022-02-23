Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.46 ($47.12).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.57 ($38.15) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

