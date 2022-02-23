Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.46 ($47.12).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.57 ($38.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.04. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

