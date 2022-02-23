Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $98.39.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.