Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 1,580,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,423. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.