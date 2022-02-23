REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $435,700.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $435,700.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

