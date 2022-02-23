Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

RSG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.