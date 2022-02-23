Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

