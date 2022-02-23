Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

