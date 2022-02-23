Research Analysts Set Expectations for CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

NYSE CF opened at $73.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $77.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

