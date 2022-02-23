Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

