Reviewing Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) & Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.51 $50.87 million $1.13 48.93 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

