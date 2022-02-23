Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $500.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

