Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income (Get Rating)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.