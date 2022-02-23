RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of RNG stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53.
In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.