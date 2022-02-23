RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

