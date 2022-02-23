RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $185.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Shares of RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

