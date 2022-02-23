Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,213.33 ($70.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 123 ($1.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,568 ($75.72). 3,122,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,285.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,081.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.