RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. RiT Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT)

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions.

