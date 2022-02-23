Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 259,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
