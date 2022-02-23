Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 259,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.