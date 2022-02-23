Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.