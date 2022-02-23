Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

