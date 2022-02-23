Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.08 or 0.06794623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,848.05 or 0.99567273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

