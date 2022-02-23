Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,495.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.83 and a 200-day moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

