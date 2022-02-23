Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.
Shares of ROG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.24. 9,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.66.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.
About Rogers (Get Rating)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.