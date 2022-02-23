Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of ROG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.24. 9,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $893,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $22,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,465,000 after purchasing an additional 355,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

