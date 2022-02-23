Ross Stores, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

