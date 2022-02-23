Royal Bank of Canada Buys 179,541 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Continental Resources worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $577,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.