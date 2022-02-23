Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.58 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Air Lease worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

