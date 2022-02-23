Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Matador Resources worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $4,142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Matador Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

