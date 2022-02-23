Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,575 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of BeiGene worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

BGNE opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.10. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

