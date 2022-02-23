Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,497 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

