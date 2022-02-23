Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.