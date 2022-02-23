Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

