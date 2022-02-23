Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post sales of $605.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.20 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. 200,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.16. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

