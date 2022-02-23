Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $10.91. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

