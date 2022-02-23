Santos Limited (SSLZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Santos in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

