Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 508,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,005. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Stephens increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last 90 days. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 288,717 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

