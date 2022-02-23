Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 41,789 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.