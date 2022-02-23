Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.