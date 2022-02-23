Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.41 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571,722 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 104,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,583. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

