Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 25,668 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.75. 4,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,701. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.