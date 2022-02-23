Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SDGR opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.