Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SDGR opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.
In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
