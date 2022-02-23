Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.