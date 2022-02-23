Scotiabank Cuts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 14,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

