Scotiabank Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 707,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$16.63 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.91.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

