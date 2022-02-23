SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

