SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,292 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

