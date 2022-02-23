SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

