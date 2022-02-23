SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

FTCS opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

