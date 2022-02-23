SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

