Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,136,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

