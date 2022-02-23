Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $176.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.24. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $174.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

