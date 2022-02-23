Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 0.4%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.
Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)
